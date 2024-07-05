Premier Ford Issues a Joint Statement with Unifor National President

TORONTO – This week, Premier Doug Ford and Unifor National President Lana Payne issued a joint statement calling on the federal government to invest in jobs in Thunder Bay.

“To protect production, good union jobs, and maintain servicing capacity of subway trains in Thunder Bay, we are calling on the federal government to step forward with its share of funding for replacement subway trains for the TTC’s Line 2.

As part of Ontario’s new deal to improve the reliability of transit with the City of Toronto, the province pledged $758 million for new Line 2 subway trains, conditional on the federal government doing its part. The province and city reached this deal over seven months ago, but the federal government has yet to announce its commitment. Thousands of workers in Thunder Bay, where the subway trains are made, and millions of transit riders are depending on the federal government funding its share of the project.

Together, we are calling on the federal government to offer the workers in Thunder Bay the certainty and stability they deserve. It’s time for the federal government to join us in securing the future for workers and transit users.”

“Under the leadership of Premier Doug Ford, our government has consistently come to the table with the will, policies, and investments required to stimulate job creation and economic growth by producing goods in Ontario. I am even more thankful that Premier Ford has recognized the history of certain regional imbalances and inequities, and has remained committed to improving outcomes for the skilled and experienced Alstom manufacturing staff right here in Thunder Bay. Over the years, our Alstom Thunder Bay team has delivered over 200 TTC streetcars to millions of transit riders who rely on the timely delivery of these new trains. I stand with our Premier and Unifor National President Lana Payne in urging the federal government to announce and stand by their investment commitment to our Thunder Bay workers and the future prosperity of our region. These workers and their families deserve some peace of mind,” states Kevin Holland, MPP for Thunder Bay-Atikokan.