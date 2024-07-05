Northwest Fire Region – July 4, 2024, 17:35 CDT; No New Fires in Northwest Region

As of the early evening on July 4, no new wildland fires have been confirmed in the Northwest Region. Currently, only one active fire (SLK006) is being held.

Fire Hazard Levels

The wildland fire hazard is mostly low across the Northwest Region, with exceptions in the Thunder Bay and Greenstone sectors. A moderate hazard area extends from Neebing to Nakina and along the eastern side of Greenstone. Additionally, there is a high hazard pocket near Marten Falls First Nation.

For detailed information on active fires and local fire hazards, check out our Interactive Map.

Fireworks Safety Reminder

Fireworks are a summer highlight, but it’s crucial to prioritize fire safety. If hot residue from your fireworks causes a wildland fire, you could be liable for the costs. Instead of setting off your own, consider attending an organized fireworks display.

Stay Clear of Waterbombers

When waterbombers approach a water body, move your watercraft close to shore to allow safe scooping. Remember, waterbombers will not scoop if watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe and stay clear.

Report a Wildland Fire