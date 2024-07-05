Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Winnipeg East Cottage Country Weather Outlook: Partly Cloudy with Afternoon Showers

Current Weather Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Friday, July 5, 2024, Kenora is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 15.5°C. The observations are recorded at Kenora Airport. The barometric pressure is 101.4 kPa and steady, indicating stable weather conditions. The dew point is 13.1°C, with humidity at 86%, making for a comfortable early morning. The wind is blowing from the east-southeast at 4 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Today’s Forecast

Friday, July 5, 2024

Today’s forecast predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning. The high will reach 26°C, feeling like 29°C with the humidex. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is advised.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms. The low temperature will be around 19°C.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high of 26°C, feeling like 29°C with the humidex. The UV index remains high at 7.

Saturday Night

Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers are expected. The low will be 16°C.

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will be 25°C.

Sunday Night

Cloudy periods will continue with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Monday, July 8, 2024

Monday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 24°C.

Monday Night

Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers are expected, with a low of 15°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this date in Kenora’s history, the highest recorded temperature was 35.0°C in 1966, while the lowest was 7.0°C in 1972.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today and the upcoming weekend, wear light and breathable clothing to stay comfortable in warm temperatures. An umbrella or rain jacket is advisable due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses are recommended during sunny periods due to the high UV index. Layering is advisable for cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The Lake of the Woods area in Kenora is renowned for its beautiful cottages and outdoor recreational opportunities. It has over 14,500 islands and 65,000 miles of shoreline, providing a unique and scenic landscape that influences local weather patterns.