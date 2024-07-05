Greater Sudbury Weather Outlook: Clouds and Showers with Thunderstorm Risks

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Friday, July 5, 2024, Greater Sudbury is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 16.9°C. The conditions are recorded at Greater Sudbury Airport. The barometric pressure is 101.2 kPa and rising, indicating stabilizing weather conditions. The dew point is 14.0°C, with a humidity level of 83%, making for a relatively moist morning. The wind is blowing from the northeast at 15 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Today’s Forecast

Friday, July 5, 2024

Today’s forecast predicts cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon, accompanied by a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds from the east at 20 km/h will become light late this morning. The high will be 22°C, feeling like 27°C with the humidex. The UV index is high at 6, so sun protection is advised if you’re outdoors.

Tonight

The evening will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Showers are expected to begin late in the evening, with a risk of thunderstorms overnight. Local rainfall amounts could reach 10 to 15 mm. The low temperature will be around 15°C.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be 24°C, feeling like 29°C with the humidex. The UV index is high at 7.

Saturday Night

Clear skies are expected with a low of 14°C.

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 25°C.

Sunday Night

Expect cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Monday, July 8, 2024

Monday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 24°C.

Monday Night

Cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this date in Greater Sudbury’s history, the highest recorded temperature was 34.2°C in 1988, while the lowest was 4.4°C in 1950.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today and the weekend, wear light and breathable clothing, but keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses are recommended during sunny periods due to the high UV index. Consider layers that can be easily adjusted as the weather changes.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Greater Sudbury is the largest city in Northern Ontario by population and is known for its distinctive landscape of rocky outcrops and lakes. The city’s unique geography often influences its weather patterns, leading to significant variations in local conditions.