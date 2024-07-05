Fort Frances Weather Outlook: Sunny Mornings with Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Friday, July 5, 2024, Fort Frances is experiencing a temperature of 11.6°C. The humidity is at a high 98%, with a dew point of 11.4°C, indicating very moist conditions. The wind is blowing from the northwest at 4 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.4 kPa and rising, suggesting stabilizing weather conditions.
Today’s Forecast
Friday, July 5, 2024
Today’s forecast includes sunny skies this morning, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will reach 25°C, feeling like 29°C with the humidex. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is necessary.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms. The low temperature will be around 13°C.
Weekend Forecast
Saturday, July 6, 2024
Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. The high will be 26°C, feeling like 30°C with the humidex. The UV index remains high at 7.
Saturday Night
Cloudy periods are expected with a 30 percent chance of showers. The low will be 16°C.
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will be 25°C.
Sunday Night
Expect cloudy periods with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 16°C.
Monday, July 8, 2024
Monday’s forecast includes cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 24°C.
Monday Night
Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers are expected, with a low of 16°C.
Historic Weather Data
On this date in Fort Frances’ history, the highest recorded temperature was 32.8°C in 1975, while the lowest was 6.0°C in 1967.
Wardrobe Suggestions
For today and the upcoming weekend, dress in layers to adjust to the changing temperatures. Light and breathable clothing is recommended for the warm daytime temperatures. Keep a rain jacket or umbrella handy due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses are essential during sunny periods due to the high UV index.
Weather Trivia
Did you know? Fort Frances, located on the Rainy River, is known for its beautiful natural surroundings and outdoor recreational activities. The region’s weather can be quite variable, influenced by the proximity to large water bodies and the surrounding forested areas.