Border Cats Set to Take the Field at 6:35 PM Friday

A Night of Highs and Lows: Border Cats Fall to Rox 7-1 at Port Arthur Stadium

Thunder Bay – Sports – In front of a lively crowd of 1,057 at Port Arthur Stadium, the Thunder Bay Border Cats wrapped up their two-game series against the St. Cloud Rox with a split, dropping the second game 7-1 on Thursday night. With this result, both teams stand at 1-1 in the second half of the season, and Thunder Bay holds an overall record of 19-17.

The Rox took control of the game in the sixth inning, turning a tight 2-1 contest into a comfortable lead by scoring three times, and then added two more runs in the eighth.

The Cats’ lone run came courtesy of Ty Hamilton from Florida Southwestern State College, who delivered a clutch single in the fifth inning. Hometown hero Jack Pineau from Creighton University started on the mound for Thunder Bay, putting in a gritty performance over five innings, allowing just two runs on three hits, while racking up two walks and four strikeouts.

Unfortunately, Pineau took the hard luck loss, bringing his season record to 2-1.

The action continues at Port Arthur Stadium on Friday night as the Border Cats kick off a fresh two-game series against the La Crosse Loggers.

Adam Metivier from Piedmont University will be making his 2024 debut, bringing excitement and anticipation to the mound. Game time is set for 6:35 PM, and it’s “Fly Away Friday,” where fans have the chance to win a trip for two to any Porter Airlines destination.

Remember, the stadium ticket office opens at 10:00 AM on game days, so get your tickets early and don’t miss the action!