Vancity Announces Formation of Indigenous Advisory Committee to Guide Inclusive Banking

TERRITORIES OF MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH AND TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATIONS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2024 — Vancity has launched its Indigenous Advisory Committee (IAC), an independent group that will steer Vancity’s Indigenous Banking Strategy, focusing on financial inclusion and empowerment, affordable and climate-ready housing, and support for Indigenous entrepreneurs. The IAC members, Charla Huber, Elder Larry Railton, and Steven Stark, bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to these efforts.

Guiding Principles of the IAC

Financial Inclusion and Empowerment: Enhancing access to financial services and education for Indigenous communities.

Affordable and Climate-Ready Housing: Promoting housing solutions that are both affordable and environmentally sustainable.

Support for Entrepreneurs: Providing resources and support to foster Indigenous entrepreneurship.

Meet the Committee Members

Charla Huber: With deep ties to Fort Chipewyan and Inuit communities, Charla Huber is an expert in affordable housing and non-profit sectors. An associate faculty member at Royal Roads University, she holds a master’s degree in professional communication and a chartered housing designation from the Chartered Institute of Housing Canada.

Elder Larry Railton: A Métis leader in educational advocacy, Larry Railton has over 30 years of experience and currently advises Vancity’s Wealth Mindset Program. He is a long-standing proponent of improved education for Indigenous youth and contributes to the World Forum for Early Care and Education.

Steven Stark: As President of Tsawwassen Shuttles Inc. and founder of Two Worlds Transportation, Steven Stark is a champion of Indigenous entrepreneurship. He has partnered with Vancity to develop the Tsawwassen First Nation Home Mortgage Program and continues to drive sustainable business solutions.

Commitment to Reconciliation

Vancity’s dedication to reconciliation is reflected in the creation of the IAC, supporting the credit union’s engagement with the Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) certification program. This initiative continues Vancity’s legacy as a founding partner of Reconciliation Canada and aligns with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

About Vancity

Vancity is Canada’s largest credit union, serving over 570,000 members across Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Victoria, Squamish, and Alert Bay. With $35.5 billion in assets, Vancity focuses on enhancing the financial well-being of its members and fostering sustainable communities.