Thunder Bay and Nadin Contracting Ltd. Announce Upcoming Drilling for Street Light Installation

James Murray
THUNDER BAY — The City of Thunder Bay, in partnership with Nadin Contracting Ltd., apologizes for the upcoming disruption caused by drilling in the construction area. While our location on the North American Craton, also known as the Canadian Shield, brings many advantages, it also presents challenges.

To expedite the installation of street light bases, Gridlink has brought in a drilling apparatus. Over the next few weeks, you will notice and hear the drilling process as we prepare the area for new light posts. This timing aligns with Gridlink’s availability, allowing us to avoid delays in the construction schedule.

Red River Road is closed to vehicle traffic at this time. Sidewalks are open and there are many locally operated businesses who are more than pleased to serve you.

Expected Disruptions:

  • Noise from the drilling
  • General disruption in the area

Advantages of Drilling:

  • Reduces the risk of light pole bases heaving or shifting
  • Drilling is quieter than constant jackhammering
  • The process is faster than traditional methods

What to Expect in the Coming Weeks:

  • Drilling apparatus with a large compressor and water to minimize dust
  • Drilled holes filled with sand until light pole bases are installed
