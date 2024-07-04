Serious Injuries Following Motorcycle and Passenger Vehicle Collision

Thunder Bay Police

Collision involving motorcycle results in serious injuries

Thunder Bay – News – A collision between a motorcycle and passenger vehicle resulted in two people being taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the area of Arthur Street and Mountdale Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, after receiving reports of a motor vehicle collision.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were both transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Members of the Traffic Unit and Forensic Identification Unit have become involved in the ongoing investigation.

