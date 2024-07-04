Get Set for Teddy Bear’s Picnic on July 9 2024

Thunder Bay – LIVING – The City of Thunder Bay invites everyone to Vickers Park on Tuesday, July 9 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm for a day spent enjoying entertainment, delicious food and fun activities with friends, family, and your favourite stuffed animal at the annual Teddy Bears Picnic! This event is presented by Ontario Power Generation.

The Teddy Bears Picnic, a tradition in our community since the early 1980s, is fun for the young and young at heart! Watch the exciting stage show, check out the enchanted story time tent, and get your face painted while you take in the sights and sounds of this vibrant event, including the newly redeveloped playground at Vickers Park, which will be temporarily open to the public for Teddy Bears Picnic before closing to complete the work after the event.

“Teddy Bears Picnic is a community favourite and for good reason!” says Karen Kadolph, Special Events Developer. “This event brings everyone together for an afternoon of programming, live entertainment, fun activities, and great food. It’s one of those feel-good events that we love to be a part of.”

The Teddy Bears Picnic is open to the public and admission is free. Families are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs, and, of course, their cherished teddy bears or stuffed animals.

For more information, visit: www.thunderbay.ca/teddybearspicnic