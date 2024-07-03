Winnipeg Weather Outlook: Cloudy Skies and Afternoon Showers

As of 4:00 AM CDT on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Winnipeg is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 15.8°C. The dew point is 14.5°C, leading to a humidity level of 92%. Winds are blowing from the west-southwest at 15 km/h, and visibility is at 24 km. The barometric pressure is 100.3 kPa and falling, indicating potential changes in weather conditions.

Today’s Forecast

Morning to Afternoon

Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h this morning. The high temperature will reach 24°C, but with the humidex, it will feel like 28°C. The UV index is 7, which is considered high, so ensure you apply sunscreen and wear protective clothing if you are outdoors.

Evening

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h will become light in the evening. The low will be around 15°C.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, July 4

The weather will feature a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. The high will be 24°C, feeling like 28°C with the humidex. The UV index will be 6, which is high. The night will clear up with a low of 15°C.

Friday, July 5

A mix of sun and cloud is expected, with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 25°C. The night will be clear, with temperatures dipping to 16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the mix of sun, cloud, and potential showers, it’s best to dress in layers. A light rain jacket will be useful for the afternoon showers, and breathable clothing is recommended for the warm daytime temperatures. Don’t forget to wear sunscreen and a hat to protect against the UV rays.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Winnipeg is one of the coldest cities in the world, with a winter temperature average that rivals some of the coldest cities on the planet? Despite its frigid winters, Winnipeg enjoys warm and sunny summers.