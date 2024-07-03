Weather Forecast for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at Big Trout Lake Airport

As of 4:37 AM CDT on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, weather for the region see light rain with a temperature of 14.5°C. The dew point is also 14.5°C, resulting in 100% humidity. Winds are blowing from the west at 9 km/h, and visibility is limited to 3 km. The barometric pressure is 99.3 kPa.

Today’s Forecast

Morning to Afternoon

Periods of rain are expected to end this afternoon, followed by cloudy skies with a 40% chance of additional showers. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high temperature will reach 20°C. The UV index is 4, which is moderate, so some sun protection is recommended.

Evening

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers early in the evening, clearing before morning. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h will become light in the evening, then shift to the north at 30 km/h late in the evening. The low temperature will be around 6°C.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, July 4

Expect sunny skies with a high of 20°C. The UV index will be 6, categorized as high. The night will remain clear with a low of 11°C.

Friday, July 5

The day will be sunny with a high of 24°C. The night will stay clear with temperatures dropping to 14°C.

Saturday, July 6

A mix of sun and cloud is expected with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 24°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the light rain and potential for showers, a light rain jacket and waterproof footwear are recommended. For the upcoming sunny days, breathable clothing will be comfortable. Don’t forget to use sunscreen for the moderate to high UV index.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the Big Trout Lake area is known for its extensive network of lakes and waterways? This makes it a prime location for fishing, boating, and other water-based activities, attracting outdoor enthusiasts from all over.