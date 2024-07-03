Toronto Weather: Warm and Humid with Afternoon Showers

As of 5:00 AM EDT on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Toronto is experiencing mainly clear skies with a temperature of 19.6°C. The dew point is 16.5°C, leading to a humidity level of 82%. Winds are blowing from the southeast at 9 km/h, and visibility is at 24 km. The barometric pressure is 101.5 kPa and falling, suggesting potential changes in weather.

Today’s Forecast

Morning to Afternoon

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today, with a 60% chance of showers late this afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h by late morning. The high temperature will reach 29°C, but with the humidex, it will feel like 37°C. The UV index is 10, which is very high, so it is crucial to apply sunscreen and wear protective clothing if you’re outside.

Evening

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers early in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms. The sky will clear near midnight, but fog patches may develop overnight. Winds from the southwest at 20 km/h will become light in the evening. The low will be around 19°C.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, July 4

The morning will be sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. The high will be 29°C, feeling like 34°C with the humidex. The UV index will be 9, which is very high. The night will be clear with a low of 19°C.

Friday, July 5

A mix of sun and cloud is expected with a high of 27°C. The night will become cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 19°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the warm and humid conditions, light and breathable clothing is recommended. A light rain jacket will be useful for the afternoon showers. Don’t forget your sunscreen and a hat to protect against the very high UV rays.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Toronto’s highest recorded temperature in July was 40.6°C, set on July 8, 1936? The city’s weather can range from very cold winters to extremely hot and humid summers.