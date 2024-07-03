Thunder Bay Weather: Foggy Morning with Afternoon Showers

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at Thunder Bay Airport

If your are headed out on the highways today, the early morning visibility might be an issue. You may want to hold off travel for a bit until the fog gets a chance to go away.

As of 5:41 AM EDT on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing fog with a temperature of 12.7°C. The dew point is also 12.7°C, resulting in 100% humidity. Winds are calm, and visibility is limited to 0.2 km. The barometric pressure is 100.2 kPa and falling, indicating a potential change in weather conditions.

Today’s Forecast

Morning to Afternoon

This morning, fog patches will dissipate as the day progresses. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers early this morning and a 60% chance of showers late this afternoon. Winds will become west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high temperature will reach 26°C, with a humidex value making it feel like 31°C. The UV index is 8, categorized as very high, so sunscreen and protective clothing are essential.

Evening

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and later becoming northwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, before diminishing to 20 km/h late in the evening. The low temperature will be 14°C.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, July 4

Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. The high will be 24°C, feeling like 28°C with the humidex. The UV index will be 7, considered high. The night will clear up with a low of 12°C.

Friday, July 5

The day will be cloudy with a high of 23°C, and the night will remain cloudy with a low of 12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Layering is recommended due to the mix of sun, cloud, and potential showers. A light rain jacket and breathable clothing will be useful, especially for the afternoon showers. Don’t forget your sunscreen and a hat to protect against the high UV rays.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Thunder Bay holds the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded in Ontario? On January 10, 1982, the temperature plummeted to -43.8°C. Despite its cold winters, Thunder Bay enjoys warm and sunny summers.