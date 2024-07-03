Sioux Lookout Weather: Showers and Afternoon Thunderstorms

As of 4:16 AM CDT on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Sioux Lookout is experiencing light rain showers with a temperature of 15.4°C. The dew point is 13.3°C, resulting in a humidity level of 87%. Winds are blowing from the west-southwest at 11 km/h, and visibility is at 24 km. The barometric pressure is 100.1 kPa and falling, indicating potential changes in weather conditions.

Today’s Forecast

Morning to Afternoon

Cloudy skies will dominate the day with a 30% chance of showers, increasing to 70% near noon. There is a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Winds will shift to the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high temperature will reach 18°C. The UV index is 5, which is moderate, so some sun protection is recommended.

Evening

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers early in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h will become light late in the evening. The low temperature will be around 13°C.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, July 4

Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 23°C, feeling like 27°C with the humidex. The UV index will be 6, categorized as high. The night will clear up with a low of 13°C.

Friday, July 5

The day will be sunny with a high of 25°C. The night will remain clear, with temperatures dropping to 15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the mix of clouds, showers, and potential thunderstorms, a light rain jacket and waterproof footwear are recommended. For the warmer temperatures, breathable clothing will be comfortable. Don’t forget to use sunscreen for the moderate to high UV index.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sioux Lookout is known as the “Hub of the North”? It serves as a key transportation and communications link for the northern communities in Ontario, making it a vital area for regional development.