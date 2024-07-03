Sault Ste. Marie Weather: Rain Showers and Afternoon Thunderstorms

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at Sault Ste. Marie Airport

As of 5:46 AM EDT on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Sault Ste. Marie is experiencing light rain with a temperature of 15.3°C. The dew point matches the temperature at 15.3°C, resulting in 100% humidity. Winds are blowing from the south at 8 km/h, and visibility is limited to 4 km. The barometric pressure is 100.7 kPa and falling, suggesting changing weather conditions.

Today’s Forecast

Morning to Afternoon

Showers will continue this morning, ending later, followed by mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of additional showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h by late morning. The high temperature will reach 24°C, with a humidex making it feel like 31°C. The UV index is 6, which is high, so sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended.

Evening

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches are expected to develop overnight. Winds from the southwest at 20 km/h will become light late in the evening. The low will be around 11°C.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, July 4

Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. Winds will become northwest at 30 km/h late in the morning. The high will be 21°C, feeling like 25°C with the humidex. The UV index will be 9, categorized as very high. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 13°C.

Friday, July 5

The day will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 23°C. The night will become cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the mix of rain, clouds, and potential thunderstorms, a light rain jacket and waterproof footwear are recommended. For the warmer temperatures, breathable clothing will be comfortable. Don’t forget to use sunscreen and a hat to protect against the high UV rays.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sault Ste. Marie is one of the oldest settlements in North America? It was established as a fur trading post in the early 17th century and has a rich history that predates both Canada and the United States.