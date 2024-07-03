Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Winnipeg East Cottage Country Weather: Clouds and Showers with Afternoon Thunderstorms

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at Kenora Airport

As of 4:00 AM CDT on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Kenora is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 14.6°C. The dew point is 13.1°C, leading to a humidity level of 91%. Winds are blowing from the west-southwest at 16 km/h, and visibility is at 32 km. The barometric pressure is 100.2 kPa and falling, indicating potential changes in weather conditions.

Today’s Forecast

Morning to Afternoon

The day will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, increasing to 70% this afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, and then become northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the afternoon. The high temperature will reach 20°C, and the UV index is 6, which is high, so sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended.

Evening

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30% chance of showers late in the evening and after midnight. There is also a risk of thunderstorms this evening. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will become light later in the evening. The low temperature will be around 14°C.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, July 4

Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. The high will be 26°C, feeling like 29°C with the humidex. The UV index will be 6, categorized as high. The night will clear up with a low of 15°C.

Friday, July 5

The day will be sunny with a high of 26°C. The night will remain clear, with temperatures dropping to 16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the mix of clouds, showers, and potential thunderstorms, a light rain jacket and waterproof footwear are recommended. For the warmer temperatures, breathable clothing will be comfortable. Don’t forget to use sunscreen for the high UV index.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Kenora is home to the Lake of the Woods, which has over 14,000 islands? This makes it one of the most intricate and picturesque lake systems in North America, ideal for boating and fishing enthusiasts.