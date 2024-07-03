Greenstone – Geraldton Weather: Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at Geraldton Airport

As of 5:24 AM EDT on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Greenstone – Geraldton is experiencing cloudy skies with a temperature of 13.0°C. The dew point is also 13.0°C, resulting in 100% humidity. Winds are blowing from the south at 17 km/h, with gusts up to 28 km/h. Visibility is at 16 km, and the barometric pressure is 100.1 kPa.

Today’s Forecast

Morning to Afternoon

Showers are expected to end this morning, followed by continued cloudy skies. There is a 70% chance of showers late this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high temperature will reach 22°C, with a humidex making it feel like 25°C. The UV index is 5, which is moderate, so some sun protection is recommended.

Evening

Tonight will remain cloudy with a 70% chance of showers in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, will become light after midnight. The low temperature will be around 13°C.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, July 4

Expect mainly cloudy skies with winds becoming north at 30 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 23°C, feeling like 26°C with the humidex. The UV index will be 6, categorized as high. The night will clear up with a low of 11°C.

Friday, July 5

The day will be sunny with a high of 24°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the mix of clouds, showers, and potential thunderstorms, a light rain jacket and waterproof footwear are recommended. For the warmer temperatures, breathable clothing will be comfortable. Don’t forget to use sunscreen for the moderate to high UV index.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Geraldton, part of the Greenstone municipality, was once a bustling gold mining town? The area saw significant growth during the gold rush in the 1930s, shaping its rich history.