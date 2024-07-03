Greater Sudbury Weather: Showers and Afternoon Thunderstorms

As of 5:09 AM EDT on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Greater Sudbury is experiencing light rain with a temperature of 15.4°C. The dew point is 14.6°C, resulting in a humidity level of 95%. Winds are coming from the south-southeast at 23 km/h, and visibility is at 24 km. The barometric pressure is 101.2 kPa and falling, indicating potential changes in weather conditions.

Today’s Forecast

Morning to Afternoon

Showers will continue until near noon, followed by cloudy skies with a 40% chance of additional showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high temperature will reach 21°C, with a humidex making it feel like 27°C. The UV index is 6, which is high, so be sure to wear sunscreen and protective clothing if you’re outside.

Evening

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches are expected to develop overnight. Winds from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will become light in the evening. The low will be around 16°C.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, July 4

Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. Winds will shift from the southwest at 20 km/h to the northwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 26°C, feeling like 31°C with the humidex. The UV index will be 8, categorized as very high. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 14°C.

Friday, July 5

A mix of sun and cloud is forecasted with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 24°C. The night will become cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the mix of rain, clouds, and potential thunderstorms, a light rain jacket and waterproof footwear are recommended. For the warmer temperatures, breathable clothing will be comfortable. Don’t forget to use sunscreen and a hat to protect against the high UV rays.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Greater Sudbury is known for its vast number of lakes? The city has 330 lakes within its municipal boundaries, the largest number of any city in Canada, making it a haven for outdoor enthusiasts.