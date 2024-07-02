Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: Rainy Start with Sunnier Days Ahead

Current Weather and Upcoming Forecast

Present Conditions in Thunder Bay

As of 7:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the temperature in Thunder Bay is 15.9°C, observed at Thunder Bay Airport. The conditions are cloudy with a humidity level of 57%, and a dew point of 7.5°C, indicating a cool morning with moderate humidity. The wind is from the south at 13 km/h, gusting up to 28 km/h, and visibility is 16 km. The barometric pressure is 101.1 kPa, suggesting relatively stable weather conditions.

Tuesday’s Forecast

Today, expect cloudy skies with rain beginning early this morning and ending in the afternoon. This will be followed by a 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate this morning, and the local amount of rain could range from 10 to 15 mm. The wind will increase to south 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h this morning. The temperature will reach a high of 19°C, with a UV index of 5, which is moderate. Tonight, the weather will be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. The wind will be from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The low will be 16°C.

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be 27°C, with a humidex making it feel like 30°C. The UV index will be high at 7. During the night, expect cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Thursday, July 4, 2024

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 23°C. The night will see cloudy periods with a low of 11°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this day in history, Thunder Bay has experienced a variety of temperatures. The record high for July 2nd is 32.5°C, set in 2002, and the record low is 3.8°C, recorded in 1958.

What to Wear

Today’s weather suggests wearing waterproof clothing or carrying an umbrella due to the expected rain and potential thunderstorms. A rain jacket and waterproof shoes are recommended. As temperatures rise to 19°C, lighter clothing underneath would be comfortable. Don’t forget to wear sunscreen due to the moderate UV index.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay, situated on the northwestern shore of Lake Superior, experiences a range of weather conditions influenced by the lake. The city often sees dramatic weather changes, with the lake effect contributing to both summer and winter weather patterns.