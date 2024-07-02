Sioux Lookout Weather Forecast: Rainy Start with a Mix of Sun and Clouds Ahead

Present Conditions in Sioux Lookout

As of 5:27 AM CDT on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the temperature in Sioux Lookout is 13.4°C, observed at Sioux Lookout Airport. The weather is characterized by light rain with a humidity level of 100%, and a dew point also at 13.4°C, indicating a very moist atmosphere. The wind is from the southeast at 20 km/h, gusting up to 30 km/h, and visibility is 10 km. The barometric pressure is 100.7 kPa and falling, suggesting unstable weather conditions.

Tuesday’s Forecast

Today, expect rain with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. The local amount of rain could range from 10 to 15 mm. The wind will shift from southeast 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, to southwest 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h late this morning. The temperature will reach a high of 20°C, with a humidex making it feel like 25°C. The UV index will be moderate at 3. Tonight, the weather will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. The wind will be from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The low will be 15°C.

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be 19°C, with a UV index of 7, which is high. During the night, expect cloudy periods with a low of 13°C.

Thursday, July 4, 2024

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26°C. The night will see cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this day in history, Sioux Lookout has experienced a variety of temperatures. The record high for July 2nd is 32.0°C, set in 2002, and the record low is 5.6°C, recorded in 1967.

What to Wear

Today’s weather suggests dressing in waterproof clothing or carrying an umbrella due to the expected rain and thunderstorms. A rain jacket and waterproof shoes are recommended. As temperatures rise to 20°C, lighter clothing underneath would be comfortable. Don’t forget sunscreen for the moderate UV index.

Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout, often referred to as the “Hub of the North,” experiences a significant amount of rainfall during the summer months, contributing to its lush forests and numerous lakes.