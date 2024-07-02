Sault Ste. Marie Weather Forecast: Cloudy Start with Showers Ahead

Present Conditions in Sault Ste. Marie

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the temperature in Sault Ste. Marie is 13.6°C, observed at Sault Ste. Marie Airport. The conditions are mostly cloudy with a humidity level of 84%, and a dew point of 11.0°C, indicating a cool and slightly humid morning. The wind is calm from the southeast at 6 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km. The barometric pressure is 102.1 kPa and falling, suggesting a change in weather is likely.

Tuesday’s Forecast

Today, expect increasing cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. The wind will pick up from the southeast at 20 km/h this morning. The temperature will reach a high of 19°C, with a UV index of 7, which is high. Tonight, the weather will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms overnight. Fog patches will develop after midnight. The southeast wind will become light late this evening, with a low of 14°C.

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Wednesday will start with showers ending in the afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of additional showers. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. The local amount of rain could be between 10 to 15 mm. The high will be 22°C, with a humidex of 27, making it feel warmer. The UV index will be very high at 8. During the night, expect cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Thursday, July 4, 2024

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25°C. The night will be cloudy with a low of 14°C, making for a warm and pleasant evening.

Historic Weather Data

On this day in history, Sault Ste. Marie has seen a range of temperatures. The record high for July 2nd is 32.2°C, set in 1983, and the record low is 4.3°C, recorded in 1972.

What to Wear

Today’s weather suggests dressing in layers to accommodate the cool morning and the slightly warmer afternoon. A light jacket or sweater is recommended for the morning, with lighter clothing for the afternoon as temperatures rise. Carry an umbrella or rain jacket for the afternoon and evening due to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunscreen is also advisable due to the high UV index.

Weather Trivia

Sault Ste. Marie, located on the banks of St. Marys River, is known for its variable weather patterns, influenced by its proximity to the Great Lakes. This results in a unique blend of climate conditions throughout the year.