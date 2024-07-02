Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake Weather Forecast: Rainy Days Ahead

Present Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the temperature in the region encompassing Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake is 14.8°C, observed at Big Trout Lake Airport. The weather is cloudy with a humidity level of 78%, and a dew point of 10.9°C, indicating a cool and slightly humid morning. The wind is from the southeast at 17 km/h, and visibility is 16 km. The barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa, showing stable weather conditions.

Tuesday’s Forecast

Today, expect cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, transitioning to periods of rain beginning near noon. The local amount of rain could range from 10 to 15 mm. The wind will pick up from the southeast at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The temperature will reach a high of 16°C, with a UV index of 3, which is moderate. Tonight, periods of rain will continue with a local amount of 5 mm. The wind will shift from east 20 km/h to south 20 km/h late this evening and then to northwest 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h before morning. The low will be 13°C.

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Wednesday will start with periods of rain ending in the afternoon, followed by cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of additional showers. The local amount of rain could be 5 mm. The wind will be from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, becoming light in the afternoon. The high will be 23°C, with a humidex making it feel like 26°C. The UV index will be low at 2. During the night, expect cloudy periods with a low of 8°C.

Thursday, July 4, 2024

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23°C. The night will see cloudy periods with a low of 14°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this day in history, the region has experienced a variety of temperatures. The record high for July 2nd is 31.2°C, set in 1990, and the record low is 4.5°C, recorded in 1972.

What to Wear

Today’s weather suggests wearing waterproof clothing or carrying an umbrella due to the expected rain. A rain jacket and waterproof shoes are recommended. As temperatures rise to 16°C, layered clothing will be comfortable. Don’t forget to wear wind-resistant clothing due to the gusty conditions.

Weather Trivia

The communities of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake, located in Northern Ontario, experience a subarctic climate with long, cold winters and short, cool summers, often influenced by their proximity to large bodies of water and vast forested areas.