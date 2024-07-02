Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and “Winnipeg East Cottage Country” Weather Forecast: From Rain to Sun

Current Weather and Upcoming Forecast

Present Conditions in Kenora

As of 5:37 AM CDT on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the temperature in Kenora is 13.1°C, observed at Kenora Airport. The weather is characterized by light rain showers with a humidity level of 97%, and a dew point of 12.7°C, indicating a very moist atmosphere. The wind is from the south at 18 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, and visibility is 5 km. The barometric pressure is 100.2 kPa and falling, suggesting changing weather conditions.

Tuesday’s Forecast

Today, rain will end near noon, followed by cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. The wind will shift from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, to the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h this afternoon. The temperature will reach a high of 22°C, with a humidex making it feel like 27°C. The UV index will be moderate at 5. Tonight, the weather will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. The wind will be from the west at 20 km/h, and the low will be 14°C.

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be 20°C, with a UV index of 7, which is high. During the night, expect cloudy periods with a low of 17°C.

Thursday, July 4, 2024

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26°C. The night will see cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this day in history, Kenora has experienced a variety of temperatures. The record high for July 2nd is 34.0°C, set in 1955, and the record low is 6.0°C, recorded in 1978.

What to Wear

Today’s weather suggests wearing waterproof clothing or carrying an umbrella due to the expected rain and thunderstorms. A rain jacket and waterproof shoes are recommended. As temperatures rise to 22°C, lighter clothing underneath will be comfortable. Don’t forget sunscreen for the moderate UV index.

Weather Trivia

Kenora, located on the beautiful Lake of the Woods, is known for its dramatic weather changes, often influenced by the large body of water. This region is a popular destination for summer cottages and outdoor activities, thanks to its picturesque landscapes and diverse climate.