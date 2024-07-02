Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Forecast: Showers and Cloudy Skies

Present Conditions in Greenstone – Geraldton

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the temperature in Greenstone – Geraldton is 13.6°C, observed at Geraldton Airport. The conditions are cloudy with a humidity level of 65%, and a dew point of 7.2°C, indicating a cool morning with moderate humidity. The wind is coming from the south at 21 km/h, gusting up to 33 km/h, and visibility is 16 km. The barometric pressure is 101.5 kPa, showing stable weather at the moment.

Tuesday’s Forecast

Today, expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers will likely begin near noon. The wind from the south will increase to 40 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h late this morning. The temperature will reach a high of 17°C, with a UV index of 5, which is moderate. Tonight, the weather will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. The wind will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h after midnight. The low will be 13°C.

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Wednesday will start with cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon, with showers beginning again in the afternoon. The high will be 23°C, with a humidex making it feel like 26°C. The UV index will be moderate at 5. During the night, expect cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Thursday, July 4, 2024

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25°C. The night will see cloudy periods with a low of 11°C, providing a cool and comfortable evening.

Historic Weather Data

On this day in history, Greenstone – Geraldton has experienced a range of temperatures. The record high for July 2nd is 31.8°C, set in 2006, and the record low is 3.1°C, recorded in 1978.

What to Wear

Today’s weather suggests wearing a rain jacket or carrying an umbrella due to the likelihood of showers. Dress in layers to adjust to the cool morning and warmer afternoon. A windbreaker is advisable due to the strong gusty winds. Sunscreen is also recommended due to the moderate UV index.

Weather Trivia

Greenstone, located in Northern Ontario, experiences a variety of weather conditions throughout the year, influenced by its vast forests and numerous lakes. These natural features contribute to the region’s unique climate patterns.

