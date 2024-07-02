Greater Sudbury Weather Forecast: From Sun to Showers

Current Weather and Upcoming Forecast

Present Conditions in Greater Sudbury

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the temperature in Greater Sudbury is 13°C, observed at Greater Sudbury Airport. The weather is partly cloudy with a humidity level of 83%, and a dew point of 10.2°C, indicating a cool and slightly humid morning. The wind is coming from the south-southwest at 9 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km. The barometric pressure is 102.4 kPa and falling, which suggests that the weather might change soon.

Tuesday’s Forecast

Today, expect sunny skies in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud by noon. The wind will shift to the south, picking up to 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h this morning. The temperature will reach a high of 23°C, with a humidex making it feel like 26°C. The UV index will be very high at 9, so sunscreen is essential. Tonight, the weather will turn cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms overnight. The wind will remain from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, becoming light this evening and then picking up again to 20 km/h before morning. The low will be 15°C.

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Wednesday will start with showers ending in the afternoon, followed by cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of additional showers. There is also a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The local amount of rain could be between 10 to 15 mm. The wind will become southwest at 20 km/h late in the morning. The high will be 22°C, but temperatures will fall to 19°C in the afternoon. The humidex will make it feel like 28°C, with a moderate UV index of 4. During the night, expect cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

Thursday, July 4, 2024

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26°C. The night will see cloudy periods with a low of 15°C, making for a warm and pleasant evening.

Historic Weather Data

On this day in history, Greater Sudbury has experienced a range of temperatures. The record high for July 2nd is 32.8°C, set in 2002, and the record low is 2.8°C, recorded in 1978.

What to Wear

Today’s weather suggests dressing in layers to accommodate the cool morning and the warmer afternoon. A light jacket or sweater is recommended for the morning, and lighter clothing for the afternoon as temperatures rise. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen due to the very high UV index. An umbrella or rain jacket might be useful for the evening and overnight due to the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Weather Trivia

Greater Sudbury, known for its vast mining history, also experiences significant weather variations. The city has a unique climate due to its location in the Canadian Shield, with both hot summers and cold winters.