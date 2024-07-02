Canadian Weather Synopsis for July 2, 2024: Rain, Sun, and Everything In Between

Overview of Today’s Weather Across Canada

West Coast: Vancouver

Vancouver starts the day partly cloudy with a temperature of 13°C. Clearing in the afternoon, the high reaches 21°C. Winds from the east at 19 km/h are expected. The UV index is high at 7. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with light winds and a low of 13°C.

Calgary

Calgary begins the day mostly cloudy at 16°C, with a high of 19°C expected. Showers are likely, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The wind will shift from northwest at 30 km/h to light by the evening. Tonight, expect a low of 10°C with more clouds and showers.

Greater Sudbury

Greater Sudbury starts at 13°C with increasing cloudiness and a high of 23°C. Winds will gust up to 50 km/h from the south. Tonight, expect showers and thunderstorms with a low of 15°C.

Sioux Lookout

Sioux Lookout faces light rain with a temperature of 13°C, transitioning to heavier rain and thunderstorms. Winds from the southeast will gust up to 50 km/h. The high will be 20°C, with rain continuing into the night and a low of 15°C.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay begins the day cloudy at 16°C, with rain expected to clear in the afternoon, leading to a high of 19°C. Winds from the south will gust up to 40 km/h. Tonight, expect more showers and a low of 16°C.

Cottage Country: Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Winnipeg East Cottage Country

Kenora starts with light rain at 13°C, transitioning to showers with a high of 22°C. Winds from the south will gust up to 50 km/h. Tonight, expect cloudy skies and a low of 14°C.

Northern Ontario: Greenstone – Geraldton

Greenstone – Geraldton experiences cloudy skies with showers beginning near noon. Wind gusts up to 60 km/h from the south will persist, with a high of 17°C. Rain continues tonight with a low of 13°C.

Remote Ontario Northern Communities: Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

These communities start the day at 15°C with clouds and showers expected by noon. Winds from the southeast will gust up to 50 km/h, with a high of 16°C. Rain continues tonight with a low of 13°C.

Conclusion

Canada’s weather for July 2, 2024, showcases a mix of rain, clouds, and sunny spells across the country. The west coast enjoys a clearing afternoon, the prairies and northern regions experience showers and thunderstorms, while central and eastern Ontario see a blend of sun and clouds with rain in the evening. From the remote northern communities to the bustling cities, Canadians should prepare for a variety of weather conditions today. Stay safe and dress appropriately for the weather in your area!