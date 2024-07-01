Winnipeg Weather Outlook for Canada Day: Rain and Sunshine

Light Rain to Start Canada Day

Current Conditions in Winnipeg

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Monday, July 1, 2024, Winnipeg is experiencing light rain with a temperature of 16.4°C. The wind is coming from the southeast at 21 km/h, adding a bit of a chill to the damp morning. The barometric pressure is at 101.8 kPa and falling, indicating a possibility of changing weather. Humidity is at 67%, making the air feel moderately humid. Visibility is excellent at 24 km despite the rain.

Today’s Forecast: Rain Clearing to Sunshine

Monday, July 1: The forecast for Canada Day in Winnipeg suggests that the light rain will clear up as the day progresses. Expect a mix of sun and clouds later in the day with temperatures rising to a pleasant 24°C. The UV index will be high, so sunscreen and protective clothing are advisable if you’re heading outdoors for Canada Day festivities.

Tonight, the skies will remain partly cloudy with no significant precipitation expected. The wind will continue from the southeast at around 21 km/h, keeping the evening comfortably cool with temperatures dropping to about 14°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Sunshine and Pleasant Temperatures

Tuesday, July 2: The weather for tomorrow looks bright and sunny, with temperatures reaching a high of 25°C. The clear skies will provide perfect conditions for outdoor activities.

In the evening, the temperature will drop to a cool 13°C with clear skies continuing through the night.

Midweek Outlook: Warm and Sunny

Wednesday, July 3: The weather on Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 27°C. The night will remain clear, with a low of 15°C, offering a warm and comfortable evening.

Historical Weather Data

For July 1, Winnipeg’s historical high temperature was recorded at 36.7°C in 1936, while the record low was a chilly 3.3°C in 1897. Today’s weather provides a moderate and enjoyable climate for celebrating Canada Day.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the mixed weather, it’s wise to start the day with a light rain jacket or umbrella. As the rain clears, transitioning to lighter clothing will keep you comfortable. For the evening, a light sweater or jacket is recommended as temperatures will be cooler.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know? Winnipeg is known for its extreme weather, experiencing both very hot summers and extremely cold winters. It has one of the greatest annual temperature ranges of any city in Canada, making its weather particularly unique.