Thunder Bay Forecast for Canada Day: Sunny with a Chance of Showers

A Cool, Sunny Start to Canada Day

Current Conditions in Thunder Bay

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Monday, July 1, 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing mainly sunny conditions with a temperature of 6.4°C. The wind is calm, blowing from the west at 5 km/h. The barometric pressure is at 102.6 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather for now. Humidity is high at 96%, making the morning feel crisp and fresh. Visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Today’s Forecast: Sunshine with Afternoon Showers

Monday, July 1: Thunder Bay will enjoy a sunny morning, with the weather shifting to a mix of sun and clouds late this afternoon. There is a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds will pick up from the south at 20 km/h late in the morning, bringing warmer air. The high temperature will reach 23°C, and the UV index is very high at 8, so sun protection is a must if you’re spending time outdoors.

Tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy with a continued 40% chance of showers. Rain is expected to begin before morning, with fog patches developing. Winds will shift to the east at 20 km/h before becoming light late in the evening. The low temperature will be 13°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Rain with a Risk of Thunderstorms

Tuesday, July 2: The forecast for tomorrow predicts rain throughout the day, with a risk of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. Local rainfall amounts could reach 10 to 15 mm. Winds will come from the south at 20 km/h. The high will be around 19°C, with a moderate UV index of 3.

In the evening, expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers. The low will be 13°C.

Midweek Outlook: Sun, Clouds, and Showers

Wednesday, July 3: Wednesday’s weather will be a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of showers. The high will reach 23°C.

At night, expect cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 13°C.

Historical Weather Data

For July 1, Thunder Bay’s historical high temperature was recorded at 33.3°C in 1923, while the record low was a frosty 2.2°C in 1972. Today’s weather is moderate and pleasant for Canada Day celebrations.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the cool morning and the chance of afternoon showers, dressing in layers is advisable. A light jacket or sweater will be useful in the morning, with lighter clothing for the warmer afternoon. Keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy for potential showers later in the day. For the evening, a sweater or light jacket will ensure comfort as temperatures drop.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know? Thunder Bay is known for its “lake effect” weather, where the proximity to Lake Superior significantly influences local weather patterns, often resulting in sudden and dramatic weather changes.