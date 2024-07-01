The Thunder Bay Border Cats Claw Their Way to Victory!

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Border Cats are back in the winning stride! Port Arthur Stadium was ablaze with excitement and fireworks as the Thunder Bay Border Cats secured a wild 17-13 victory over the Rochester Honkers in front of a roaring crowd of 1,823 fans on Sunday night. It was a game celebrating the Canada Day weekend in spectacular fashion!

The Cats extended their winning streak to four games, improving their record to 17-15, while the Honkers dropped to 11-23. In a slugfest that combined for a whopping 30 runs and 28 hits, each team contributed five errors to the high drama.

Thunder Bay started off with a bang, erasing a 2-0 Rochester lead by exploding for seven runs in the first inning. However, the Honkers responded fiercely, taking a 13-7 lead after just three innings. But the Cats were not to be denied, rallying to score the final 10 runs of the game, including a six-run eruption in the bottom of the eighth inning!

Catcher Tucker Stockman from the University of Southern Mississippi led the charge with an outstanding performance, smashing four hits, including three doubles—two of which came in the decisive eighth inning. Stockman drove in two runs and crossed the plate twice. Zane Skansi from Creighton University chipped in, going 2-for-6 with a double, two RBIs, and four runs scored. Trey Fikes of Three Rivers College and Alex Urlaub from North Dakota State University both racked up three hits, with Urlaub adding two RBIs.

On the mound, Trevor Baugh from Fort Hays State University delivered a stellar performance, providing five innings of shutout relief. Baugh allowed just two hits and struck out three, earning his first victory of the season.

The excitement continues as the Cats and Honkers resume their four-game series on Monday with a special holiday start time of 1:35 PM. Japanese right-hander Kansai Sugimoto from Yavapai CC is set to start for the Cats.

Don’t miss the annual Canada Day Jersey Auction presented by GFL, with proceeds going towards Special Olympics.

The stadium ticket office opens at 10:00 AM. Be there to catch all the action!