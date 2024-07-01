Sioux Lookout Weather for Canada Day: Sunshine and Showers

A Mainly Clear Start to Canada Day

Current Conditions in Sioux Lookout

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Monday, July 1, 2024, Sioux Lookout is experiencing mainly clear conditions with a temperature of 10.1°C. The wind is coming from the south-southeast at 9 km/h. The barometric pressure is at 102.4 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather for now. Humidity is high at 95%, making the morning feel cool and damp. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast: Sunshine with Afternoon Showers

Monday, July 1: Sioux Lookout will enjoy sunny skies in the morning. However, cloudiness will increase near noon with a 60% chance of showers this afternoon. There is also a risk of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Winds will become south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h this morning. The high temperature will be 23°C, with a UV index of 6, which is high.

Tonight, the skies will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Rain is expected to begin after midnight, with a risk of thunderstorms throughout the evening and overnight. Fog patches will develop after midnight. Local rainfall amounts could reach 5 to 10 mm. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and then to the southeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h early in the evening. The low temperature will be 12°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Rain and Thunderstorms

Tuesday, July 2: The forecast for tomorrow predicts rain throughout the day, with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. Local rainfall amounts could reach 10 to 15 mm. Winds will come from the southeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be around 20°C, with a humidex of 25. The UV index will be moderate at 3.

In the evening, expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and a low temperature of 14°C.

Midweek Outlook: Cloudy with Showers

Wednesday, July 3: Wednesday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers throughout the day. The high temperature will be 23°C.

At night, expect cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 14°C.

Historical Weather Data

For July 1, Sioux Lookout’s historical high temperature was recorded at 31.1°C in 1994, while the record low was 4.2°C in 1972. Today’s weather is comfortably moderate, providing a pleasant environment for Canada Day festivities.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the clear morning and potential for showers in the afternoon, dressing in layers is advisable. A light jacket or sweater will be useful in the morning, with lighter clothing for the warmer afternoon. Keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy for potential showers and thunderstorms later in the day. For the evening, a sweater or light jacket will ensure you stay comfortable as temperatures drop.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know? Sioux Lookout is known as the “Hub of the North” due to its location and role as a transportation and service center for northern communities. This unique positioning often results in diverse and dynamic weather patterns.