Regina Weather for Canada Day: Sun, Clouds, and Showers

Light Rain Showers to Start the Day

Current Conditions in Regina

As of 3:52 AM CST on Monday, July 1, 2024, Regina is experiencing light rain showers with a temperature of 14.7°C. The wind is blowing from the southeast at 18 km/h, with gusts up to 28 km/h. The barometric pressure is at 101.0 kPa and falling, indicating potential changes in the weather later in the day. Humidity is at a high 90%, creating a damp atmosphere, and visibility remains excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast: Mixed Conditions with Potential Showers

Monday, July 1: The weather for Canada Day in Regina will be a mix of sun and clouds. Expect it to become cloudy late in the afternoon with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The high temperature will reach 23°C, with a humidex of 26, making it feel warmer. The UV index will be high at 7, so sun protection is recommended.

Tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy with a continued 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the evening. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h overnight. The low temperature will be 12°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Continued Mix of Sun and Clouds

Tuesday, July 2: The forecast for tomorrow shows a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of showers. The high will be around 21°C.

In the evening, the sky will clear up, offering a low of 12°C.

Midweek Outlook: Sunny and Clear

Wednesday, July 3: The midweek weather looks promising with sunny skies and a high of 25°C. The night will remain clear with a low of 12°C.

Historical Weather Data

For July 1, Regina’s historical high temperature was recorded at 37.2°C in 1937, while the record low was 5.6°C in 1907. Today’s weather sits comfortably between these extremes, providing a pleasant backdrop for Canada Day festivities.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the mixed weather, it’s wise to dress in layers. A light rain jacket or umbrella will be useful for potential showers and thunderstorms. During the day, lighter clothing will be comfortable, but keep a sweater or light jacket handy for cooler evening temperatures.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know? Regina, known as the “Queen City,” has one of the highest sunshine hours in Canada, averaging over 2,300 hours of sunshine per year. This makes it one of the sunniest cities in the country.