PGA TOUR Americas ATB Classic Frederik Kjettrup Wins at Northern Bear Golf Club

PGA TOUR Americas 2024 Season: 8th of 16 events

North America Swing: 2nd of 10 events

Fortinet Cup Points: 500 (winner)

Purse: $225,000 ($40,500 winner)

Pos. Player Score 1 Frederik Kjettrup (Denmark) -16 T2 John Keefer (United States) -13 T2 Tommy Cocha (Argentina) -13 T4 Brendan MacDougall (Canada) -12 T4 David Perkins (United States) -12

*Due to unplayable course conditions, No. 10 is not being played and the ATB Classic is being contested as four 17-hole stipulated rounds

SHERWOOD PARK, Alberta – Frederik Kjettrup won the 2024 ATB Classic, becoming the first player since 2012 to win his first two starts on his member tour. Kjettrup turned in a 3-under final round to finish the tournament 16-under to capture his second consecutive win. Tommy Cocha and John Keefer finished T2 at 13-under.

With the win, Kjettrup takes hold of the No. 1 spot in the Fortinet Cup Points List. Matthew Anderson (No.2), Clay Feagler (No. 3), Harry Hillier (No. 4) and José de Jesús Rodríguez (No. 5), round out the top-five.

Kjettrup claimed his first win as a professional in his PGA TOUR Americas debut at The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist. Kjettrup made 22 birdies over the course of four rounds at Northern Bear Golf Club, tied for the second most in the field on his way to his second consecutive win. Kjettrup attributed his success to the work he’s put in leading up to this point.

“I think just being thrown into the fire,” Kjettrup said. “The more you do it, the better you get there. At the end of the day, it’s all that you’re playing for. It’s what you do on the putting green back home when you’re 10 years old, you’re like 10‑footer to win the tournament. It’s kind of all been leading to this point and it’s just nice to perform well in the spotlight.”

Kjettrup’s also gave credit to the work he’s spent on the mental side of his game.

“I’ve worked a lot on my mental game over the last couple years,” Kjettrup said. “I used to be a lot in the past and in the future. If I played really good I would get too ahead of myself, which is no good, and obviously if I was playing bad, I would be too in the past with my mistakes… Step one is noticing when you start to drift. When you start noticing that you just bring yourself back and that’s just kind of a reset.”

Kjettrup, a native of Denmark, spent four seasons at Florida State University and earned PGA TOUR Americas membership after finishing No.8 in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking. During his collegiate career, Kjettrup was a three-time individual champion (2022 All-American Intercollegiate, 2023 Watersound Invitational, 2024 ACC Championship) and was named an All-American three times.

Kjettrup also represented Denmark numerous times in his amateur career, most notably at the European Amateur Team Championship for four consecutive years (2020-23). Kjettrup was also a two-time participant in the Arnold Palmer Cup (2022, 2023), representing the international team.

The PGA TOUR Americas season will resume July 11-14 in Fredericton, New Brunswick at the Explore NB Open.

About Frederik Kjettrup (1st/-16)

Age: 24

Birthplace: Aabybro, Denmark

Residence: Tallahassee, Florida

College: Florida State University

Fortinet Cup (start of week): 1st

Earned exempt status through the 2025 Latin America Swing after his win at The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist

Made his professional debut at the 2024 U.S. Open; earned a spot in the field via Final Qualifying in Alpharetta, Georgia

Started golfing at nine years old; credits his brother, Nicolaj, for introducing him into the game

Grew up in Aabybro, Denmark and was the first person in his family to attend college in the United States (Florida State University)

Won three times during his collegiate career: 2022 All-American Intercollegiate, 2023 Watersound Invitational, 2024 ACC Championship

Girlfriend Charlotte Heath plays professional golf on the Epson Tour; Kjettrup and Heath met while attending Florida State

Won the 2021 Danish National Stroke Play Championship by seven strokes over fellow Dane and PGA TOUR Americas member Gustav Frimodt

Competition Notes

Course Setup: Par 72 / 7,352 yards

Weather: Cloudy with a high of 67. Wind from the southeast at 9-16 mph with gusts up to 24 mph.

Frederik Kjettrup captured his second consecutive win, becoming the first player to win his first two starts on his member tour since 2012

Kjettrup is the first PGA TOUR University alum to win two consecutive events

Kjettrup moves from No. 9 to No. 1 in the Fortinet Cup Points List; Matthew Anderson held the No. 1 spot since winning the 69 th ECP Brazil Open

ECP Brazil Open Five countries are represented in the top five and ties: United States (2), Argentina (1), Scotland (1), Denmark (1) and Canada (1)

Argentinian Tommy Cocha (T2/-13) finished as the Low-Latin at the 2024 ATB Classic: Cocha, a four-time winner on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, earned his spot in the field via this week’s Monday Qualifier

Brendan MacDougall finished as the low Canadian (T4/-12)

Hole No.1 – the 435-yard par 4 – was the most challenging hole at Northern Bear Golf Club in the final round; averaging a +.420