Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Winnipeg East Cottage Country Forecast: Canada Day Weather Outlook

A Partly Cloudy Start to Canada Day

Current Conditions in Kenora

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Monday, July 1, 2024, Kenora is experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 11.9°C. The wind is blowing from the south-southeast at 8 km/h. The barometric pressure is at 102.2 kPa and falling, indicating potential changes in the weather. Humidity is at 80%, giving the morning air a slightly damp feel. Visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Today’s Forecast: Cloudy with Afternoon Showers and Thunderstorms

Monday, July 1: Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Winnipeg East Cottage Country will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers this afternoon. There is also a risk of thunderstorms later in the day. Winds will increase from the south, reaching 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h this morning. The high temperature will be 20°C, with a UV index of 6, which is high.

Tonight, expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers in the evening. Rain is expected to begin near midnight, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms throughout the evening and overnight. Fog patches will develop near midnight, and local rainfall amounts could reach 10 to 15 mm. Winds will remain from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The low temperature will be 13°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Rain and Thunderstorms

Tuesday, July 2: The forecast for tomorrow predicts rain ending near noon, followed by cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. Local rainfall amounts could reach 5 to 10 mm. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, becoming west at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h late in the afternoon. The high will be around 22°C, with a humidex of 27. The UV index will be moderate at 4.

In the evening, expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and a low temperature of 14°C.

Midweek Outlook: Mixed Sun and Clouds

Wednesday, July 3: Wednesday’s weather will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of showers throughout the day. The high temperature will reach 24°C.

At night, expect cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 15°C.

Historical Weather Data

For July 1, Kenora’s historical high temperature was recorded at 33.0°C in 1969, while the record low was a chilly 2.8°C in 1911. Today’s weather provides a moderate and comfortable climate for enjoying Canada Day activities.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the potential for showers and thunderstorms, dressing in layers and having rain gear on hand is advisable. A light rain jacket or umbrella will be useful for the afternoon and evening. For the morning, a light sweater or jacket will keep you comfortable. For the evening, additional layers will ensure you stay warm as temperatures drop.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know? The Lake of the Woods area is known for its complex network of lakes and islands, creating microclimates that can lead to sudden and varied weather changes, making accurate weather forecasting a unique challenge in this region.