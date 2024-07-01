Greater Sudbury Weather for Canada Day: Sunshine and Warmth

A Partly Cloudy Start to Canada Day

Current Conditions in Greater Sudbury

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Monday, July 1, 2024, Greater Sudbury is experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 9.0°C. The wind is coming from the west-northwest at 11 km/h. The barometric pressure is at 102.4 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather conditions. Humidity is high at 92%, creating a cool and moist morning atmosphere. Visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Today’s Forecast: Sunny and Warm

Monday, July 1: Greater Sudbury will enjoy mainly sunny skies throughout Canada Day. Winds will shift to the north, becoming 20 km/h early in the afternoon. The high temperature will reach a warm 25°C, with a humidex making it feel like 27°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended if you’re planning to spend the day outdoors.

Tonight, the skies will remain clear with a low temperature of 12°C, providing a pleasant evening for any Canada Day celebrations.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Sun and Clouds with Increasing Winds

Tuesday, July 2: The forecast for tomorrow predicts sunny skies in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Winds will pick up, coming from the south at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be around 22°C, with a humidex of 25. The UV index will be very high at 9.

In the evening, expect showers to begin, with a low temperature of 15°C.

Midweek Outlook: Cloudy with Showers

Wednesday, July 3: Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers throughout the day. The high temperature will be 24°C.

At night, expect cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 15°C.

Historical Weather Data

For July 1, Greater Sudbury’s historical high temperature was recorded at 32.8°C in 1955, while the record low was a cool 3.3°C in 1924. Today’s weather is comfortably between these extremes, making for an enjoyable Canada Day.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the sunny and warm conditions, light and breathable clothing is recommended for today. Don’t forget a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen to protect yourself from the high UV index. For the evening, a light jacket or sweater will ensure you stay comfortable as temperatures cool.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know? Greater Sudbury is home to the largest impact crater in Canada, the Sudbury Basin, which was formed by a meteorite impact over 1.8 billion years ago. This geological feature contributes to the region’s unique weather patterns.