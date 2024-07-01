Calgary Canada Day Forecast: Celebrating Under Mixed Skies

A Partly Cloudy Start to Canada Day

Current Conditions in Calgary

As of 3:00 AM MDT on Monday, July 1, 2024, Calgary is experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 12.6°C. The wind is calm, coming from the northwest at 5 km/h. The barometric pressure is at 101.2 kPa and falling, suggesting that we might see some weather changes as the day progresses. Humidity is high at 91%, making the air feel quite moist. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast: Showers and Thunderstorms

Monday, July 1: The forecast for Canada Day in Calgary calls for cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers. There’s a risk of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the sky if you’re planning outdoor activities. Winds will pick up from the northwest, reaching 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h near noon. The high temperature will be 20°C, and the UV index will be moderate at 3, so sun protection is still advisable when the sun breaks through.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and a continued risk of thunderstorms in the evening. Winds will remain from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, but will become light as the evening progresses. The low temperature will be 12°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Sun and Clouds with Showers

Tuesday, July 2: Tomorrow’s weather will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of showers. The high will be slightly cooler at 18°C.

In the evening, expect cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 10°C.

Midweek Outlook: Persistent Clouds

Wednesday, July 3: The midweek forecast suggests mostly cloudy skies with a high of 18°C. There will be a 40% chance of showers continuing into the night, with a low of 11°C.

Historical Weather Data

For July 1, Calgary’s historical high temperature was recorded at 33.9°C in 1924, while the record low was a chilly 3.3°C in 1920. Today’s weather is much more moderate, providing a comfortable setting for Canada Day celebrations.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the mixed weather, dressing in layers is key. A rain jacket or umbrella will be handy due to the high chance of showers and potential thunderstorms. For the cooler evening temperatures, a light jacket or sweater will keep you comfortable.

Fun Weather Fact

Did you know? Calgary experiences the most thunderstorms of any major Canadian city, averaging 22 days of thunderstorms per year. This makes the forecast for Canada Day quite typical for this region.