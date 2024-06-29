Weather Outlook for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Current Weather and Forecast

Current Conditions (as of 3:00 AM CDT, Saturday, June 29, 2024)

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake are currently experiencing cloudy skies with a temperature of 5°C, observed at Big Trout Lake Airport. The humidity is at 86%, with a dew point of 3.0°C. Winds are from the east-northeast at 11 km/h, and visibility is good at 16 km. The barometric pressure is 101.6 kPa.

Today’s Forecast

Today will be mainly sunny with a high temperature of 19°C. The UV index is high at 6, so sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended for outdoor activities.

Tonight’s Weather

The evening will be clear with a low temperature of 12°C, making for a cool but pleasant night.

Weekend Weather Outlook

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 22°C, providing a warm and pleasant day. The night will remain clear with a low of 13°C.

Monday, July 1, 2024

Monday will see increasing cloudiness with a high of 23°C. The night will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Safety and Wardrobe Suggestions

Given today’s high UV index, it’s important to wear sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat if you’re spending time outdoors. Light, breathable clothing will keep you comfortable as temperatures rise. For the cooler evening temperatures, a light jacket will be necessary. For Sunday and Monday, lighter clothing will be suitable for the sunny and warmer conditions, but keep an umbrella handy for Monday night’s potential showers.

Regional Weather Trivia

Did you know? These communities, located in the far north of Ontario, experience a subarctic climate with long, cold winters and short, mild summers. The weather can change rapidly, making it an interesting region for weather enthusiasts.