Vermilion Bay and Dryden Weather: Rain Showers Ending Today

Current Weather and Forecast for Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Current Conditions (as of 3:32 AM CDT, Saturday, June 29, 2024)

Dryden is currently experiencing light rain with a temperature of 9°C, observed at Dryden Airport. The humidity is at 96%, with a dew point of 8.6°C. Winds are from the northeast at 21 km/h, gusting up to 39 km/h. Visibility is good at 15 km. The barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa.

Today’s Forecast

The day will see a few showers ending in the morning, followed by cloudy skies. Winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high temperature will reach 17°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight’s Weather

The evening will be clear with winds from the north at 20 km/h, becoming light near midnight. The low temperature will be 6°C, making for a cool night.

Weekend Weather Outlook

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 23°C, providing a warm and pleasant day. The night will be clear with a low of 10°C.

Monday, July 1, 2024

Monday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 21°C. Showers will continue into the night with a low of 15°C.

Safety and Wardrobe Suggestions

Given today’s moderate UV index, it’s important to wear sunscreen if you’re spending time outdoors. Light, breathable clothing will keep you comfortable as temperatures rise. For the cooler evening temperatures, a light jacket will be necessary. For Sunday and Monday, lighter clothing will be suitable for the sunny and warmer conditions, but keep an umbrella handy for Monday’s potential showers.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden Weather Trivia

Did you know? Vermilion Bay and Dryden, located in northwestern Ontario, are known for their beautiful lakes and outdoor recreational opportunities. The weather in this region can be quite variable, often influenced by the large bodies of water nearby.