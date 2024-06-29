Thunder Bay Weather: Showers Today with Sunny Conditions Expected Tomorrow

Current Weather and Forecast for Thunder Bay

Current Conditions (as of 4:00 AM EDT, Saturday, June 29, 2024)

Thunder Bay is currently experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 13°C, observed at Thunder Bay Airport. The humidity is high at 99%, with a dew point of 12.6°C. Winds are light from the south at 4 km/h, and visibility is good at 16 km. The barometric pressure is 100.4 kPa and rising, indicating potential changes in weather conditions.

Today’s Forecast

Today will see a few showers ending late in the afternoon, followed by cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Fog patches will dissipate early in the morning. Local rainfall amounts are expected to be between 5 to 10 mm. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high temperature will reach 16°C, with a moderate UV index of 3.

Tonight’s Weather

The evening will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early on, then clearing up. Winds will remain from the north at 20 km/h but will become light in the evening. The low temperature will drop to 7°C, making for a cool night.

Weekend Weather Outlook

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 22°C, providing a warm and pleasant day. The night will be clear with a low of 7°C.

Monday, July 1, 2024

Monday will see increasing cloudiness with a high of 22°C. Showers are expected during the night, with a low of 12°C.

Safety and Wardrobe Suggestions

Given today’s moderate UV index, it’s still important to wear sunscreen if you’re spending time outdoors. Light, breathable clothing will keep you comfortable as temperatures rise. For the cooler evening temperatures, a light jacket will be necessary. For Sunday, light and summery clothing will be suitable for the sunny weather, but keep an umbrella handy for Monday night’s showers.

Thunder Bay Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay is known for its dramatic weather changes due to its location near Lake Superior. This influence can cause rapid shifts from sunny to stormy weather, making it a fascinating place for weather enthusiasts.