Thunder Bay North Core Revitalization Enters Next Phase

Red River Road Closure Starts July 2

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay’s North Core revitalization project is moving forward with the next phase of construction, resulting in the closure of Red River Road from Court Street to Cumberland Street starting Tuesday, July 2.

Pedestrian Access Maintained

Despite the road closure, pedestrian access to businesses along Red River Road will be maintained, ensuring that local commerce continues uninterrupted during the construction period.

Intersection Reopens by Late Summer

The intersection of Red River Road and Cumberland Street is expected to reopen by late summer, allowing work to continue on other sections of Red River Road.

Business is Open and Ready to Serve You

The mainly locally owned and operated businesses in the Waterfront District BIA are open and ready to help you with a wide variety of goods and services.

Some of the finest restaurants and bars in the Entertainment district are awaiting you too.

Improvements to Streets and Sidewalks

Waterfront District Improvements 1 of 5

This phase of the North Core Streetscapes project involves replacing sewer and watermains on Red River Road and Court Street, alongside significant improvements to streets and sidewalks. These enhancements aim to support more public events, provide additional patio and vendor space, and improve walkability in the downtown area.

For updates and more information, visit the City’s project website: North Core Street Scape Project.