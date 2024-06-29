Sioux Lookout Weather: Misty Morning with Showers Ending

Current Weather and Forecast for Sioux Lookout

Current Conditions (as of 3:00 AM CDT, Saturday, June 29, 2024)

Sioux Lookout is currently experiencing mist with a temperature of 9°C, observed at Sioux Lookout Airport. The humidity is at 99%, with a dew point of 9.2°C. Winds are from the northeast at 17 km/h, gusting up to 33 km/h. Visibility is limited to 8 km. The barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa and rising, indicating potential improvements in weather conditions.

Today’s Forecast

The day will see a few showers ending in the morning, followed by cloudy skies. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h. The high temperature will reach 17°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight’s Weather

The evening will be clear with a low temperature of 5°C, making for a cool night.

Weekend Weather Outlook

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 24°C, providing a warm and pleasant day. The night will be clear with a low of 11°C.

Monday, July 1, 2024

Monday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 22°C. Showers will continue into the night with a low of 14°C.

Safety and Wardrobe Suggestions

Given today’s moderate UV index, it’s important to wear sunscreen if you’re spending time outdoors. Light, breathable clothing will keep you comfortable as temperatures rise. For the cooler evening temperatures, a light jacket will be necessary. For Sunday and Monday, lighter clothing will be suitable for the sunny and warmer conditions, but keep an umbrella handy for Monday’s potential showers.

Sioux Lookout Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout, often referred to as the “Hub of the North,” serves as a key transportation and service center for the remote communities in Northwestern Ontario. Its location makes it a crucial point for monitoring weather patterns in the region.