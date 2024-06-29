She lied to obtain Inuit status for her twin daughters and is facing sentencing for fraud once more

“She was really awful,” Noah remarked about Manji during a CBC News interview in 2023 at his Iqaluit home.

Noah, who grew up in Iqaluit, was 11 when he and his siblings first encountered Manji in the 1990s. This was when his father, Harry Hughes, met Manji in Iqaluit and they started dating. Around the same time, Hughes was diagnosed with leukemia. Noah recalls it being a challenging period for him and his six siblings, exacerbated by his perception that Manji disliked them.

“I mean, at one point, I remember her saying that we all belonged in a sewer.”

During Hughes’ relationship with Manji, the family moved to Ontario. The couple never lived together and broke up shortly after the move. Hughes died in 1997, but Manji’s involvement with the Noah family continued.

Earlier this year, Manji admitted to defrauding Inuit organizations of more than $158,000 for her twin daughters’ education by claiming they were born to Kitty Noah, an Inuk, and that Manji was their adoptive mother.

Noah says his mother, who passed away last year, had a difficult life — surviving two bouts of lung cancer and being hit by a car, which he says resulted in a brain injury.

When he informed his mother about Manji’s claims that she was the twins’ birth mother, “she was just as flabbergasted” as he was.

Manji’s deception ended when she pleaded guilty in February, and she’s scheduled to be sentenced in a Nunavut court on June 24.

While that would typically conclude a case like this, many issues remain unresolved regarding Manji, including how the defrauded organizations might seek to recoup their losses. Legal documents obtained by CBC News reveal a contentious divorce and disputes over properties worth millions. An expert who reviewed these documents suggests that Manji still appears to be trying to maintain control of her numerous real-estate assets, even as she faces sentencing for her crimes.