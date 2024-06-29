Open and Closed on Canada Day Weekend 2024

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – This Canada Day holiday weekend in Thunder Bay offers a mix of open and closed services. By knowing what’s available, you can better plan your activities and enjoy the festivities without any surprises. Have a happy and safe Canada Day!

Retail and Grocery Stores

On Canada Day, most major retail stores and ICS in Thunder Bay will be closed. However, some smaller, independent stores and convenience stores may remain open with limited hours. Skafs in Current River will be open as usual.It’s best to check with specific stores for their holiday hours. Grocery stores like Walmart, Reno, Freshco, Safeway and Metro will also be closed.

On Saturday June 29, The Hub in the Fort William downtown is closed so the vendors can enjoy the long weekend.

Rainbow on Bay is closed today. For Gary’s friends on Facebook expect some amazing pictures by Tuesday.

The LCBO and Beer Store will be closed on Canada Day.

Public Services and Offices

All government offices, including ServiceOntario and municipal offices, will be closed on Canada Day. The Canada Post will not be delivering mail, and their offices will also be closed. Public libraries in Thunder Bay will be closed for the holiday as well.

Thunder Bay Border Cats

The Thunder Bay Border Cats will play on June 30, 2024 with a post-game fireworks show. Get your tickets early as these games are often sold out.

Thunder Bay Police Service and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue

Both TBPS and TBFR will operate 24/7 and hope that you won’t need them. However they will be there if you do.

Entertainment and Recreation

Several entertainment and recreational facilities will be open to help you celebrate the holiday. Marina Park will host Canada Day festivities, including live music, food vendors. Most parks, trails, and outdoor recreational areas will remain open for public use. The Canada Games Complex will have special holiday hours, so check their schedule for details.

Healthcare Services

All non-emergency healthcare services, including family doctors’ offices and walk-in clinics, will be closed on Canada Day. However, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre’s emergency department will be open 24/7. Pharmacies like Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall may have reduced hours, so it’s advisable to check ahead.

Transportation

Thunder Bay Transit will operate on a holiday schedule on Canada Day, with reduced service frequency. Make sure to check the updated schedule to plan your travels accordingly. Taxis and ride-sharing services like Uber will be available throughout the holiday weekend.