Kenora and Lake of the Woods Cottage Country Weather: Rain Showers This Morning, Sunny Tomorrow

Current Weather and Forecast for Kenora and Lake of the Woods Cottage Country

Current Conditions (as of 3:00 AM CDT, Saturday, June 29, 2024)

Kenora is currently experiencing light rain with a temperature of 9°C, observed at Kenora Airport. The humidity is at 96%, with a dew point of 8.2°C. Winds are from the north-northeast at 20 km/h, gusting up to 39 km/h. Visibility is good at 16 km. The barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa and rising, indicating potential improvements in weather conditions.

Today’s Forecast

The day will be mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers in the morning. Winds will remain from the north at 20 km/h. The high temperature will reach 19°C, with a high UV index of 6, so sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended for outdoor activities.

Tonight’s Weather

The evening will be clear with a low temperature of 11°C, making for a cool but pleasant night.

Weekend Weather Outlook

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 23°C, providing a warm and pleasant day. The night will be clear with a low of 12°C.

Monday, July 1, 2024

Monday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 21°C. Showers will continue into the night with a low of 15°C.

Safety and Wardrobe Suggestions

Given today’s high UV index, it’s important to wear sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat if you’re spending time outdoors. Light, breathable clothing will keep you comfortable as temperatures rise. For the cooler evening temperatures, a light jacket will be necessary. For Sunday and Monday, lighter clothing will be suitable for the sunny and warmer conditions, but keep an umbrella handy for Monday’s potential showers.

Kenora Weather Trivia

Did you know? Kenora, located on the shores of Lake of the Woods, is known for its beautiful scenery and outdoor recreational opportunities. The area’s weather can be quite variable, influenced by the lake, making it a popular destination for weather enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.