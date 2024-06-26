Thunder Bay Weather Report: Cloudy Skies and Showers Expected

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – After an evening where a sudden rainstorm wet down the city, it looks like more rain is in the forecast for Wednesday.

Current Conditions in Thunder Bay

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 11.4°C. The observed conditions at Thunder Bay Airport report a barometric pressure of 101.2 kPa, currently on the rise. The dew point stands at 9.0°C, with a relative humidity of 85%. Winds are blowing from the north-northeast at 7 km/h, and visibility is a clear 16 km.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Morning and Afternoon: Expect predominantly cloudy skies throughout the day, with a 70% chance of showers early this morning, decreasing to a 30% chance later in the morning. Winds will shift from the northeast at 20 km/h to the northwest at the same speed by early afternoon. The temperature is set to rise to a high of 20°C. The UV index will be moderate at 4, so some sun protection is advisable.

Evening: The evening will see partly cloudy skies with northwest winds at 20 km/h, becoming light as the night progresses. The temperature will drop to a low of 9°C.

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Daytime: The day will bring a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, but will become light by the afternoon. Late in the afternoon, winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h. The high temperature will reach 21°C, with a high UV index of 7, so it is recommended to wear sunscreen and protective clothing if you plan to be outdoors.

Nighttime: Expect cloudy periods with a low of 10°C.

Friday, June 28, 2024

Daytime: Friday’s weather will be predominantly cloudy, with a 60% chance of showers. The high temperature will be significantly cooler at 13°C.

Nighttime: The cloudy conditions will continue into the night with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, Thunder Bay has seen record temperatures with the highest being 32.2°C and the lowest recorded at 2.2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the cool and cloudy conditions with potential showers, wearing layered clothing and a waterproof jacket is recommended. For the high UV index on Thursday, sunblock and a hat are essential if you plan to spend extended time outdoors.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay is known for its rapidly changing weather conditions due to its location near Lake Superior. This often results in a mix of sun and clouds and frequent rain showers, much like the weather we are experiencing this week.