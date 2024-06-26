Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Canadian Coast Guard – Successful Water Rescue Near Mission Marsh

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Marine Rescue

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – At approximately 18:30 Tuesday evening, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) received a distress call reporting a possible water rescue near the Mission Marsh viewing area.

Two individuals in a small pleasure craft struck an object, disabling their engine. Unable to paddle against the offshore wind, they were drifting further into Lake Superior.

Rescue Operation: TBFR promptly dispatched two rescue vessels—a Zodiac launched from Mission Island and Harbour Rescue 1 from the Marina. The coordinated effort led to a swift location of the distressed vessel, confirming both individuals were uninjured.

The Coast Guard was subsequently contacted to tow the vessel to shore, ensuring the safety of all parties involved.

Safety Reminder: In light of this event, TBFR emphasizes the importance of water safety. Community members are urged to always wear life jackets, check weather conditions, and ensure equipment is in good working order before venturing out on Lake Superior.

