Sioux Lookout Weather Report: Cloudy with Showers Possible

Current Conditions in Sioux Lookout

As of 6:33 AM CDT on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Sioux Lookout is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 9.2°C. Observations from Sioux Lookout Airport indicate a barometric pressure of 101.6 kPa, currently rising. The dew point is 8.4°C, with a relative humidity of 95%. Winds are light from the north-northeast at 6 km/h, and visibility is good at 24 km.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Morning and Afternoon: Today will be predominantly cloudy with winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h this afternoon. The high temperature will reach 18°C. The UV index will be moderate at 5, so some sun protection is advisable.

Evening: The evening will see increasing cloudiness with a 30% chance of showers early this evening and after midnight. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h will become light in the evening. The low temperature will be 8°C.

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Daytime: Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h late in the morning. The high temperature will rise to 22°C, with a high UV index of 7, indicating the need for sun protection.

Nighttime: Expect increasing cloudiness at night with a low of 12°C.

Friday, June 28, 2024

Daytime: Friday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 18°C.

Nighttime: The cloudy conditions will persist into the night with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 11°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, Sioux Lookout has recorded historical extremes with the highest temperature being 31.1°C and the lowest recorded at 2.2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the cloudy and potentially rainy conditions, it is advisable to wear light, layered clothing and carry a waterproof jacket. For the high UV index on Thursday, sunscreen and a hat are recommended. A light jacket or sweater will be useful for the cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout, known as the “Hub of the North,” often experiences significant weather variations due to its location near several large lakes, which can influence both temperature and precipitation patterns.