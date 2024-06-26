Sault Ste. Marie Weather Report: Mostly Cloudy with Increasing Winds

Current Conditions in Sault Ste. Marie

As of 7:00 AM EDT on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Sault Ste. Marie is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 13.0°C. Observations from Sault Ste. Marie Airport indicate a barometric pressure of 100.8 kPa, currently rising. The dew point is 11.6°C, with a relative humidity of 91%. Winds are light from the north at 2 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Morning and Afternoon: Today will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers this morning. Winds will shift to the northwest, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h this morning, then further intensifying to 40 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h late this afternoon. The high temperature will be 18°C. The UV index will be moderate at 4, so some sun protection is advisable.

Evening: The skies will clear late this evening, with northwest winds maintaining their speed at 40 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of 7°C.

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Daytime: Thursday will be sunny with northwest winds at 30 km/h. The high temperature will be 19°C, with a high UV index of 7, indicating the need for sun protection.

Nighttime: Expect clear skies at night with a low of 8°C.

Friday, June 28, 2024

Daytime: Friday will be cloudy with a high of 21°C.

Nighttime: The night will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, Sault Ste. Marie has recorded historical extremes with the highest temperature being 30.1°C and the lowest recorded at 3.3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the windy and potentially rainy conditions today, it is advisable to wear light, layered clothing and carry a rain jacket. For the high UV index on Thursday, sunscreen and a hat are recommended. A light jacket or sweater will be useful for the cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie is often influenced by the Great Lakes, which moderate its temperatures but can also lead to significant wind and precipitation variations, making for diverse and dynamic weather patterns.