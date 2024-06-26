Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake Weather Report: Cloudy with Showers Possible

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake are experiencing cloudy skies with a temperature of 6.4°C. Observations from Big Trout Lake Airport indicate a barometric pressure of 101.5 kPa. The dew point is 6.1°C, with a high relative humidity of 98%. Winds are calm, and visibility is good at 16 km.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Morning and Afternoon: Today will be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers late this morning and into the afternoon. Winds will pick up from the west, becoming 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h near noon. The high temperature will reach 15°C. The UV index will be moderate at 5, so some sun protection is advisable.

Evening: The evening will start off mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers early on, but skies will clear as the evening progresses. Winds from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will become light later in the evening. The low temperature will be 8°C.

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Daytime: Thursday will start sunny early in the morning, transitioning to a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high temperature will be 20°C, with a high UV index of 6, indicating the need for sun protection.

Nighttime: Expect cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers. The low temperature will be 5°C.

Friday, June 28, 2024

Daytime: Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 13°C.

Nighttime: The night will clear up with a low of 5°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, these areas have recorded historical extremes, with the highest temperature being 28.0°C and the lowest recorded at -1.0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the cool and potentially rainy conditions, it is advisable to wear warm, layered clothing and carry a waterproof jacket. For the high UV index on Thursday, sunscreen and a hat are recommended. A light jacket or sweater will be useful for the cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The region’s weather is significantly influenced by its northern latitude and proximity to large bodies of water, which can lead to rapid changes in weather conditions, including sudden showers and temperature fluctuations.