Kenora Weather Report: Cloudy Skies and Chance of Showers

Current Conditions in Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Cottage Country

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Kenora is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 9.9°C. Observations from Kenora Airport indicate a barometric pressure of 101.7 kPa, currently rising. The dew point is 8.0°C, with a relative humidity of 88%. Winds are light from the northwest at 5 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Morning and Afternoon: Today will be predominantly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early this morning. Winds will increase, becoming northwest at 20 km/h late this morning. The high temperature will reach 19°C. The UV index will be moderate at 4, so some sun protection is advisable.

Evening: The evening will be mostly clear with a few clouds. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h will become light as the night progresses. The low temperature will be 9°C.

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Daytime: Thursday will be sunny with a high of 22°C. The UV index will be high at 7, indicating the need for sun protection such as sunscreen and a hat.

Nighttime: Cloudy skies will return at night with a 40% chance of showers. The low temperature will be 14°C.

Friday, June 28, 2024

Daytime: Friday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 18°C.

Nighttime: The cloudy conditions will continue into the night with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 11°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, Kenora has recorded historical extremes with the highest temperature being 31.5°C and the lowest recorded at 2.6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the variable weather with potential showers, it is advisable to wear light, layered clothing and have a waterproof jacket handy. For the high UV index on Thursday, sunscreen and a hat are recommended. A light jacket or sweater will be useful for the cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Kenora, located on the shores of Lake of the Woods, experiences unique weather patterns influenced by the large lake, which can cause sudden changes in temperature and precipitation, making it a dynamic region for weather enthusiasts.